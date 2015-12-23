There's a conspiracy theory that the Miss Universe disaster wasn't really Steve Harvey's fault

In the aftermath of the Miss Universe debacle, in which host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Colombia as the winner before giving the crown to Miss Philippines, a theory has emerged that would absolve Harvey of responsibility.

The theory rests on a deleted video that briefly appeared on the Miss Universe Snapchat channel in the aftermath of the incident. In that video, Harvey purportedly tells someone backstage that the teleprompter had the wrong name on it. The snap was saved by people online before it could be deleted, and Miss Alabama tweeted about it at the time.

While this is certainly a mystery, all signs suggest that the official story for what happened — Harvey misreading the ballot card and announcing the wrong contestant as the winner — is legitimate. For one, Harvey himself immediately took full responsibility and hasn’t wavered from the idea that he’s to blame. In addition, Miss Australia — who was standing at the back of the stage during the crowning and had a view of the teleprompter — told “Sunrise” that the prompter had the correct winner on it right after Miss Colombia wrongly took the crown.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.