7 of the most awkward moments from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

Steve Harvey asked Miss India to make animal noises during the show.

One of the most awkward moments of the night came when Steve Harvey spoke to Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, who was later crowned Miss Universe , after she was selected as a top 16 finalist.

Rather than chatting with Sandhu, 21, about her work for women’s advocacy or her work as an actress, Harvey asked Miss India to do an animal impersonation.

Other candidates were able to talk about their accomplishments, so the moment struck many viewers as odd, as Insider previously reported.

However, Sindhu told Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides on Monday that she loved the question.

“We were having so much fun, and that was my ultimate goal, to make everyone laugh,” she said. “And when you have a great human being like Steve next to you, then you just can’t stop being yourself. And I was just having fun and enjoying myself.”