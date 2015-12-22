Everything Miss Universe gets when she wins the pageant -- a luxury apartment, free clothes, and more

Getty The 2015 Miss Universe, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo.

The internet lost it when Steve Harvey mistakenly crowned the wrong woman Miss Universe Sunday night, and many felt badly for Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, who had to give up the crown to the rightful owner, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo.

But you might be wondering: What exactly did Gutierrez lose, besides the title of Miss Universe?

The winner of the pageant gets quite a lot, but the biggest perk may be all the free publicity — and despite lower ratings this year, with the viral mix-up, both Gutierrez and Alonzo are going to get plenty of that.

But as Miss Universe, Pia Alonzo will be entitled to a series of press appearances and travel that help raise awareness for charitable causes. The pageant explains in an FAQ what Miss Universe does after nabbing the crown:

After the winner is crowned, they are whisked away to New York City and are prepped for a media tour where they make multiple appearances at media outlets, networks, charitable organisations, sponsor events, etc. The titleholders spend their reign representing their platforms, raising awareness and funds for charitable alliances, and travelling.

Beyond media attention, Miss Universe gets a year’s salary, a fancy New York City apartment, and plenty of free stuff (especially clothes and beauty products) provided by sponsors. The prize package for this year includes:

a year-long salary as Miss Universe

luxury accommodations in a New York City apartment for the duration of her reign, including living expenses

a one-year scholarship from the New York Film Academy College of Visual Performing Arts

a one-year supply of haircare products and tools from CHI Haircare

a new custom diamond tiara and jewellery designed by D.I.C

a shoe wardrobe from Chinese Laundry Shoes

swimwear by Yamamay

a year’s worth of skincare products from Image Skincare

personal services including membership to Gravity Fitness @ Le Parker Meridien Hotel and hair services from John Barrett Salon

modelling portfolio by leading fashion photographer Fadil Berisha

dermatology and skincare services provided by Dr. Cheryl Thellman-Karcher

professional health and nutrition consultation by Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD and dental services by Dr. Jan Linhart, D.D.S.

professional representation by The Miss Universe Organisation

extensive travel representing sponsors and charitable partners

access to various New York City events including casting opportunities, movie premiers, screenings, Broadway shows and launch parties

and personal appearance wardrobe and styling by the official Miss Universe Organisation fashion stylist.

