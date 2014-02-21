21 Year-Old Venezuelan Beauty Queen Shot Dead During Protests

Genesis Carmona was elected Miss Tourism for her home state of Carabobo in Venezuela 2013 last May.

On Wednesday she died of a gun shot wound to the head that she took for participating in anti-government protests in Valencia, the capital of her state.

While most of the world’s eyes are on the Ukraine, protests in Venezuela have been raging for over two weeks, taking six lives and spreading throughout the country. The people on the street are demonstrating against shortages of goods, censorship and corruption in the government of Hugo Chavez’s successor, President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan paper El Universal reported that Carmona had died on Wednesday.

On the same day, opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was taken to a jail outside the Caracas, a city where he was once Mayor.

“The political boss of the fascist rightwing already surrendered,” President Maduro said in a speech.

A Maduro ally in the Venezuela armed forces, Diosdado Cabello personally drove Lopez to the Ramo Verde jail. He will be there for 45 days, and the prosecution is asking that he spend 10 years in prison if he is convicted for crimes ranging from arson to conspiracy.

None of this is to say that the end of Lopez means the end of demonstrations. Henrique Capriles, the politician who took on Maduro’s political machine and almost won elections last year, is still on the streets calling for peaceful protests.

So we may see more scenes like this — the AP got a photo of Carmona being driven away on a motorcycle after being shot.

AP Photo Genesis Carmona is driven away on a motorcycle after she was wounded during an anti-government protest in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.