Watch Miss Texas nail an onstage question about executive pay at the Miss USA pageant

Miss Texas and first runner-up at Miss USA 2015, Ylianna Guerra, had to weigh in on executive compensation in front of thousands of people during the final question portion of the pageant.

Judge and former Miss Universe Michelle McClean-Bailey asked the Texan the following:

“Last year, CEOs in the United States made around 300-times as much as the average worker’s salary. Should the government impose boundaries on salaries of executives?”

Guerra responded: “That’s a good question. You know, I think that if you work hard enough you can attain anything — This is the land of opportunity. CEOs, I believe that they work hard enough for their money, so they should be able to attain whatever it is they are working for.”

The audience erupted with applause.

Only the top five contestants have to answer an onstage question. It can be incredibly nerve-wracking experience for these women who have worked hard for that one chance at the crown. Both Rhode Island and Nevada stumbled during their questions on Sunday.

Guerra, 22, is originally from McAllen, Texas. She currently resides in Houston. She graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio with a degree in communication arts.

She finished first runner-up to Olivia Jordan, a 26-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Guerra was one of six Latinas competing in Miss USA.

The Miss USA pageant is co-owned by Donald Trump. It aired on ReelzChannel after it was dropped from NBC and Univision following comments Trump made about Mexican immigrants during his presidential-campaign launch last month. He was absent from this year’s pageant because he was campaigning in Phoenix.

Watch Guerra below at 2:44:45:

