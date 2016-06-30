Miss Teen USA pageant is getting rid of the swimsuit competition -- and replacing it with athletic wear

Miss Teen USA, one of the biggest beauty pageants in the country, is doing away with one of the most iconic parts of the competition.

“USA Today” reports that the pageant, which features women between the ages of 15 and 19, is eliminating the swimsuit competition from all future events. Instead, contestants will be don athletic wear as part of a push for a focus on healthy and active lifestyles.

“This decision reflects an important cultural shift we’re all celebrating that empowers women who lead active, purposeful lives and encourage those in their communities to do the same,” Miss Universe president Paula Shugart explained in a memo obtained by “USA Today.”

This year’s swimsuit-free Miss Teen USA pageant is just over a month away, and will be held in Las Vegas on July 30.

