Miss Philippines Proves A Blatant Lie Is Worse Than Fessing Up

Photo: via MissUniverse.com

Don’t blow it the way Miss Philippines blew it.When asked to name a poor decision she had made and what she learned from it at last night’s Miss Universe 2010 pageant, Maria Venus Raj replied, “In my 22 years, I really haven’t done anything wrong. Thanks for having me here!”



In other words, “I’m perfect and I’m full of BS.”

Later, Venus made 4th runner up and Miss Mexico won the crown.

Bottom line: When you’re cornered, a blatant lie won’t save you. ‘Fess up professionally and you may have a chance to redeem yourself.

Watch and cringe:





