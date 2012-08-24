Penny Stock King Tim Sykes Is Hosting A Beauty Pageant Where Girls Will Parade Around In Bikinis And Cocktail Outfits

Tim Sykes

Penny stock trader Timothy Sykes is looking for a penny stock queen.A beauty queen, that is.



Sykes announced on his website that he’s hosting the “Miss Penny Stock 2012” contest, Page Six first reported.

For the pageant, women ages 21 to 25 will parade around bikinis and cocktail outfits before judges in order to win $20,000 in cash and luxury travel prizes and be the face of his company.

Here’s some more information from Sykes’s website: (emphasis ours)

What it is Miss Penny Stock?

Miss Penny Stock is a contest created by millionaire trader Timothy Sykes in search of beautiful ladies to represent his brand & company. The winners will not only receive cash prizes of $2,500, $1000 and $500 but they will also be offered future gigs to represent Timothy Sykes and his brand nationwide & globally, travelling in luxury and rubbing shoulders with some of the most successful businessmen in America.

Where and When Is This Event?

*Afternoon, August 28th Los Angeles

*Afternoon, August 29th San Diego

*Specific locations and times will be emailed after you submit your application!

What will happen at Miss Penny Stock Auditions?

What happens at the in person contest? Girls will be asked to model in their bikini’s and cocktail outfits for the judges & take a few photos and videos. Judges may ask each girl a few questions…That’s it!

How Does The Contest Work?

Girls wanting to be selected for Miss Penny Stock must fill out the form on this page. From all of the applications 20-30 girls will be selected for each of the two casting locations (Los Angeles & San Diego) At Casting event: Girls will show up to the location they were selected for ( LA or SD) Girls will need to bring two outfits ( One bikini & One Cocktail) & appropriate shoes. Each girl will be photographed in the two outfits & the event will be videotaped. Girls will also be asked a few questions by Timothy Sykes & guest judges on video, like “Why should you be selected as Miss Penny Stock?” and “What do you know about stocks?” All girls will be notified of the TOP 3 winners through email within 10 days of the event. Cash prize will consist of $2500 for 1st place, $1K for 2nd Place, $500 for third as well as an option for an All-Expense paid Las Vegas or Maldives trip for the winner and possibly 2nd place and 3rd place. Winners will also have the opportunity for paid-work at other events across the country and internationally.

According to his website, you’ll be able to tune in and watch the auditions on August 28th and 29th.

This is what the application looks like.

Photo: misspennystock.com

