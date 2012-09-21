A Bunch Of Bikini-Clad Women Test Their Knowledge Of Investing

Julia La Roche

Penny stock trader Timothy Sykes hosted his first-ever “Miss Penny Stock” pageant to find a girl between the ages of 21 and 25 to be the face of his company.   

For the pageant, women showed off their bikini bodies and had to answer a few questions about investing. 

You can vote for your favourite at misspennystock.com.  The winner gets $2,500 cash, runner-up place gets $1,000 and second runner-up gets $500.  Sykes is also giving the winners luxury travel prizes, too. 

Watch the video below. 

