A Bunch Of Bikini-Clad Women Test Their Knowledge Of Investing

Penny stock trader Timothy Sykes hosted his first-ever “Miss Penny Stock” pageant to find a girl between the ages of 21 and 25 to be the face of his company.



For the pageant, women showed off their bikini bodies and had to answer a few questions about investing.

You can vote for your favourite at misspennystock.com. The winner gets $2,500 cash, runner-up place gets $1,000 and second runner-up gets $500. Sykes is also giving the winners luxury travel prizes, too.

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.