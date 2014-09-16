Miss New York Wins Miss America For Third Year In A Row

Miss New York Kira Kazantsev was crowned the new Miss America on Sunday night in Atlantic City, N.J., marking the third year in a row that a contestant from the state has won the nationally televised pageant.

The 23-year-old beauty queen beat out 52 other contestants to win the title and a $US50,000 scholarship.

How did she do it?

Kazantsev argued that sexual assault against women in the military needs to be addressed, her platform is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt: Protecting Women Against Domestic Violence,” and she proudly rocked the bikini portion.

For her talent, Kazantsev sang Pharrell’s “Happy” while sitting cross-legged on the stage while using a red plastic cup as a drum.

Watch a clip of her performance here:

There was a bit of a flub during Kazantsev’s performance, but it wasn’t her fault.

The final round of the pageant was between Miss Massachusetts Lauren Kuhn, Miss New York Kira Kazantsev, and Miss Virginia Courtney Paige Garrett. Garrett took first runner up and Kuhn took second runner up honours.

Kazantsev gasped after she was named Miss America 2015.

Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri crowned Kazantsev the new winner.

Contestants rushed to congratulate her.

Kazantsev is already embracing the role.

