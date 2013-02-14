MISS: Japanese GDP Falls 0.1%

Japanese Q4 GDP came in at a miss.



Analysts expected a rise of 0.1%. Instead it was a fall of 0.1%.

More shocking was the 0.4% fall in nominal GDP. That’s worse than the expectation of 0.0% nominal GDP.

This is the dormant growth facing the new Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

The country is trying all kinds of monetary and fiscal fuel, hoping to get things going.

UPDATE: The market has opened in Japan, and the Nikkei is up a hair.

