MISS: February New Home Sales Come In At 313k, January Numbers Revised Down

February new home sales fell 1.6 per cent to 313k at an annualized rate.Economists were expecting 325k.



Even worse, January’s number of was revised down to 318k from a previous reading of 321k.

From the Census Bureau:

Sales of new single-family houses in February 2012 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 313,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 1.6 per cent (±23.9%)* below the revised January rate of 318,000, but is 11.4 per cent (±17.8%)* above the February 2011 estimate of 281,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in February 2012 was $233,700; the average sales price was $267,700. The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 150,000. This represents a supply of 5.8 months at the current sales rate.

