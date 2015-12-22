Miss Colombia had an incredibly graceful response after being mistakenly crowned Miss Universe

Miss Universe/Facebook Miss Colombia wipes her tears away backstage at the Miss Universe pageant.

If a pageant queen is measured for her grace under pressure, then Miss Colombia is still a winner.

On Sunday night, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez was mistakenly named the winner of the Miss Universe pageant after host Steve Harvey read the wrong name off his ballot. The actual winner was Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

Stripped of the win, Gutierrez kept her composure backstage when asked if she had anything to say to her fans about the unfortunate mix-up.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Gutierrez

said just moments after the incident occurred while wiping tears from her eyes.

“I’m happy for all that I did for becoming this dream. Thank you to all for voting for me.”

Her friends then exclaimed in support, “We love you!”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Miss Philippines 2015, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (L), and Miss Colombia 2015, Ariadna Gutierrez (R), react as Gutierrez is mistakenly named the 2015 Miss Universe by host Steve Harvey (not pictured) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant.

Already in the midst of her winner’s walk, newly crowned and wearing the Miss Universe sash, Gutierrez’s celebration was cut short when Harvey walked out onto the stage and announced that her win had been an error.

“I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake, but the right thing. I can show it to you right here,” Harvey said while showing the card to the cameras.

After some confusion, Wurtzbach stepped forward and was crowned. She too, though, expressed how sorry she felt for Gutierrez and hoped to find a moment to let her know.

“I decided that maybe it was bad timing to do it now — to apologise to her for what happened. So maybe I’ll do that in the future,” Wurtzbach said.



Watch Miss Colombia address the mix-up below:



A message from Miss Universe Colombia.

Posted by Miss Universe on Sunday, December 20, 2015

