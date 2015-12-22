The only person who kept their composure after the Miss Universe disaster was Miss Colombia

In an incident that sent the internet into a meltdown and the pageant world into a tizzy, Steve Harvey accidentally gave Miss Colombia the Miss Universe crown before realising his mistake and handing it over to Miss Philippines, the true winner.

People online have had a field day with Harvey, contestants have lashed out at Miss Philippines, and even Donald Trump chimed in.

The one person who kept it classy throughout: Miss Colombia, the person who suffered the most in all this.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Andrew Fowler

