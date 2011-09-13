Miss Angola Wins It All, Demi Goes Topless -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

Photo: AP
- A little yellow bikini goes a long way. Leila Lopes, a 25-year-old business student and Miss Angola, was crowned Miss Universe 2011. (Miss USA didn’t make the finals.)
- Various Kardashians assembled to watch second-wave family star Kylie Jenner stomp the runway in a fashion show for a line designed by singer Avril Lavigne.
- Lest she come out of all this looking bad, Taylor Armstrong released photos of herself with a black eye ahead of an “Entertainment Tonight” report on the suicide of her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong.
- Natalie Portman and dancer/choreographer Benjamin Millipied — perhaps on a wedding planning trip? — took baby Aleph to Paris.
- Former baseball star Manny Ramirez was arrested in Florida on charges of domestic violence. (That sound you hear is millions of Dodger-fan parents confiscating their kids’ dreadlocked Manny hat-wigs.)
- Page Six has the details on that Jennifer Lopez/Bradley Cooper dinner — it was at Per Se, on Saturday, and she wore a white bandage dress. Reps say they’re working on “a project,” which we hope is crap — we’d really like them to be dating, and we’d really not like to watch them in a movie together.
- Demi Moore tweeted a topless photo, but the kind that when you click on it will make you go, “oh, come on.”
- In a deeply boring “Bachelor Pad” finale [SPOILER ALERT], Michael Stagliano and Holly Durst won $250,000 — after Durst revealed to Stagliano (her ex-fiance) that she’s marrying another man on the show.
- And here’s a sentence that’s sure to start your day in the right way: David Copperfield apologized to Tom Ford for “being a [bleep]bag” to Ford when he mistakenly thought Ford was hitting on his ex wife, Claudia Schiffer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.