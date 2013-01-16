Miss America's Boyfriend Works At JPMorgan

Photo: AP Images

Sorry, guys.Newly crowned Miss America Mallory Hagan is off the market.



In fact, her boyfriend works at JPMorgan Chase.

The blonde beauty’s beau, Charmel Maynard, is as an associate at the New York-based investment bank.

Maynard, 28, has been working at JPMorgan since 2007, FINRA records show. The records also indicate that he did an internship there in 2006.

He attended Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts, according to FINRA. He graduated from Amherst College.

Hagan, an Alabama native who moved to New York five years ago, was crowned Miss America on Saturday night wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown.

What’s more is Maynard seems really supportive of her being a pageant titleholder.

From the Associated Press:

Hagan’s boyfriend Charmel Maynard said he knows that pageants are dismissed by some, but he hopes Hagan’s willingness to take on the sexual abuse issue will lend legitimacy to her new role.

“I don’t think it’s taken seriously, but I think she’s going to be a great ambassador and it could change,” he said.

Here’s a photo Hagan Instagrammed of the couple together.

Photo: Instagram/MissNewYorkMao

Here’s a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile.

Photo: LinkedIn screengrab

