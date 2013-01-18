Miss America Says She Used An App, Fitocracy, To Get In Top Bikini Shape

Photo: Screenshot

Fitocracy, a social network for fitness, has a pretty impressive member in its user base.Mallory Hagan, who was recently crowned Miss America, shared a video with Fitocracy users about how she trained for the pageant.



Her training consisted of activities like weight lifting, running, yoga, cycling, squats, tap dancing, and dead lifts.

“And of course, when I’m done, I always log my workout on Fitocracy,” Hagan says in the video.

The app, which recently launched an Android version, lets you track your workout data and get rewarded with power-ups, achievements, and challenges. It also holds you accountable to your workouts by facilitating interactions with other Fitocracy users.

You can check it out here for iOS.

