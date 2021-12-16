The 15 most daring looks the Miss America contestants wore to compete in the pageant

Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler’s red dress was simple but made a statement. Miss Kentucky at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Wheeler’s dress was designed with a thigh-high slit.

Miss New Hampshire Ashley Marsh’s dress brought the drama with sparkles and feathers. Miss New Hampshire at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Marsh’s dress also had a sheer skirt.

Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi’s white dress had a thigh-high slit and a daring back. Miss Pennsylvania at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization The back of the dress was low-cut and featured side cutouts.

Miss New York Sydney Park looked like a golden goddess in her sparkly dress. Miss New York at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization The halter-top dress had a bit of a plunging neckline and sheer skirt.

Miss Georgia Karson Pennington walked the stage in a black dress with a sparkly, thigh-high slit. Miss Georgia at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization The beads sewn into the slit of Pennington’s dress matched the same ones that adorned her sleeves and deep-cut neckline.

Miss Montana’s Jessica Criss wore an eye-catching black dress with feathered cap sleeves. Miss Montana at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization The black dress also featured sheer panels throughout the skirt and top.

Miss Oregon Abigail Hayes played the piano as her talent in a sheer jumpsuit. Miss Oregon at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Hayes’ white outfit had flowers embroidered on the sleeves and legs.

Miss Florida Leah Roddenberry’s white dress featured sheer panels. Miss Florida at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Roddenderry slipped into a long-sleeved white gown that had a V-neckline for the pageant. Sheer, sparkly panels trimmed the sides of the dress, taking the gown to the next level.

She later wore a gold leotard that looked almost see-through for the talent portion. Miss Florida at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization The sparkles of Roddenberry’s outfit dazzled on stage.

Miss Utah Sasha Sloan wowed in a sparkly gold dress. Miss Utah at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Sloan chose a strapless gold dress for the pageant. The gown, which was inspired by one of Sloan’s favorite fictional characters — Aelin Galathynius from “Throne of Glass” — was covered in sparkles and had a daring, thigh-high slit.

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford’s gown had daring sheer panels. Miss Alabama at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Bradford’s white gown had a simple V-neckline and straight skirt. But sheer paneling on the sides and sparkly fabric on the shoulders made the gown stand out.

Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan’s gown stood out with a plunging neckline. Miss Connecticut at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Raghavan chose a blue gown for her Miss America look. The long-sleeved gown had a plunging neckline and dramatic slit. Blue, crystal embellishments on the sleeves and neckline completed the look.

Miss Kansas Taylor Clark looked elegant on the Miss America 2022 stage. Miss Kansas at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Clark kept it simple in a black gown, but the details made the dress stand out. The gown had a daring slit that flowed into a bow and tiered layers, which were framed by a sparkly trim. The neckline also had a shimmery trim.

Miss Minnesota Elle Mark’s embraced sheer fabric with her Miss America gown. Miss Minnesota at Miss America 2022. Miss America Organization Mark’s black gown had a sheer base, and it was embroidered with sparkly detailing. A daring slit made the black skirt even more eye-catching.