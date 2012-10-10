11 Signs That A Company Is Lying In Its Earnings Announcement

Photo: lightdrawerviaFlickr

The third quarter earnings reporting season unofficially kicks off today when Alcoa releases its quarterly financial statements after the closing bell.One thing every investor should be watching for this season – signs that company management is fudging its profits.



A recent study by business professors Ilia Dichev and Shiva Rajgopal at Emory and John Graham at Duke revealed that 20 per cent of publicly-traded companies are regularly misrepresenting earnings results in quarterly announcements.

The researchers surveyed 169 chief financial officers at publicly-traded companies in the United States and did longer interviews with 12 of them. One of the questions they asked the executives was how investors can detect whether or not companies are lying about their earnings results.

The CFOs offered several red flags investors should watch out for when analysing quarterly results.

