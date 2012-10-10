11 Signs That A Company Is Lying In Its Earnings Announcement

Photo: lightdrawerviaFlickr
The third quarter earnings reporting season unofficially kicks off today when Alcoa releases its quarterly financial statements after the closing bell.One thing every investor should be watching for this season – signs that company management is fudging its profits.
A recent study by business professors Ilia Dichev and Shiva Rajgopal at Emory and John Graham at Duke revealed that 20 per cent of publicly-traded companies are regularly misrepresenting earnings results in quarterly announcements.
The researchers surveyed 169 chief financial officers at publicly-traded companies in the United States and did longer interviews with 12 of them. One of the questions they asked the executives was how investors can detect whether or not companies are lying about their earnings results.
The CFOs offered several red flags investors should watch out for when analysing quarterly results.
The executives surveyed said to watch out for 'large volatility (wide swings) in earnings, especially without real change in business.' Normally, fundamentals should drive earnings, and if they are clearly not lining up over and over, that's a bad sign.
Receivables are payments owed to companies, and an unusual build in receivables could be a sign that companies are recognising revenues that should be assigned to later quarters or that customer cash payments are coming in more slower than normal.
GAAP stands for 'generally accepted accounting principles' and is the set of rules that governs financial reporting in the U.S. The rules are meant to provide some consistency across different companies' financial statements. Using non-GAAP metrics is one way companies try to paint a different picture with regard to their earnings results.
Executives interviewed by the researchers stressed the importance of the people behind the numbers. One said, 'I would start with the top management or senior executives. That sets the tone or culture which your internal accounting function will operate under.
Greater inventory levels mean a lower cost of goods sold in one period relative to the next period, which means that overstated inventories lead to overstated profits. This provides an incentive for managers to overstate inventories if they are struggling to hit earnings targets.
A company that is always posting earnings results above analysts' estimates should be an obvious signal that earnings are being manipulated, especially because 93 per cent of the executives surveyed said companies lie about earnings 'because there is outside pressure to hit earnings benchmarks.'
You hear a lot of companies reporting 'adjusted earnings,' which don't take into account special one-time items that affect financial statements. Large or frequent write-offs, write-downs, restructuring charges, or complex transactions should be a warning.
It can be tough for companies to hit consistent targets quarter after quarter, especially in a volatile market. That alone is enough of a reason for several of the executives surveyed to bring it up.
High accruals mean a company is booking a lot of revenue before the cash actually comes in. Some traders and investors even employ a trading strategy based on the accrual anomaly -- in which they buy companies with low accruals and sell companies with high accruals -- that appears to be quite profitable.
Accounting metrics inconsistent with the rest of the industry were part of the Enron and WorldCom stories. Executives said to especially keep an eye on these:
- cash cycle
- average profitability
- revenue and investment growth
- asset impairments
So goes the saying, 'cash is king.' Things to watch out for, according to the executives:
- weak cash flows in general
- earnings strength with deteriorating cash flows
- earnings and cash flows that move in different directions for several quarters
