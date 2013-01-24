Are You Lonely Enough To Buy This iPhone Dock?

Photo: Facebook

How’s a guy supposed to eat ramen and use his iPhone at the same time?By making use of the “anti-loneliness bowl.”



Envisioned by MisoSoupDesign, this iPhone dock lets you have your noodles and tweet about it too.

We first spotted it on New York Daily News.

The bowls are currently only in the prototype stages, but if you want to snag one for yourself, hit them up on Facebook. Maybe they’ll be your friend.

