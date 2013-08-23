Israeli Women Are Outraged At Misogynistic Ad Claiming Haaretz' New Website Is Better Than Sex

Israeli journalists and the deputy speaker of the Knesset are incensed about an ad put out by Haaretz, Israel’s oldest daily newspaper, that they say is sexist.

In the ad, a man, shown disinterestedly having sex, compares his current activity to the “been there, done that” experience of Haaretz’s old website. The ad then claims “Life is not as interesting as Haaretz’s new website.” The woman is barely addressed throughout the minute-long spot.

The ad features no nudity, but it may not be the best thing for you to watch at your place of work.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The dialogue was translated by The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Pnina Tamano-Shata, the deputy speaker of Israel’s parliament, wrote a letter to the paper demanding that it remove the ad and apologise to its female readers.

Additionally, a group of Haaretz reporters has petitioned the paper’s management to take down the video.

“We’re ashamed today to work in a newspaper that under false pretense of irony and sophistication (with questionable quality) showcases a silent female as a sexual object,” the petition said.

The video remains on YouTube, where it was posted Aug. 10, and has more than 200,000 views.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.