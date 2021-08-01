Misogynist ‘incels’ can’t be ignored – they need mental health support before it’s too late, says a criminologist

Headshot of self-proclaimed incel, Tres Genco, 21, who was arrested after the FBI uncovered his plan for a mass shooting to ‘take revenge’ on women Highland County Sheriff’s Office

Incel culture spews hatred against women.

Incel Tres Genco, charged in a federal court this week, planned for a mass shooting of women.

One expert explains that even if it’s easier to look away – we have to help these men before it’s too late.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tres Genco, a 21-year-old from Ohio, charged in federal court this week, planned a mass “slaughter” of women at a sorority house “out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge.” Genco is an ‘incel.’

An incel – an “involuntary celibate” – is a sexually inactive person (mostly men) who believes that they are owed sex and have hatred for women who do not give them that.

In a document seized by police, Genco described his world of loneliness, isolation, and anxiety – all painful parts of life that can be managed and mended with the correct support. However, Genco’s depression manifested into a planned killing spree and a charge of attempted hate crime and illegal possession of a firearm.

Incel culture mainly operates online – in a dimension called the “manosphere” – where angry young men pour out vitriol against “f— toys” – women.

Read more:

Vaccine mandates are coming, and it’s about time

The Southern Poverty Law Center has described the incel manosphere as an “underworld of misogynists, woman-haters whose fury goes well beyond criticism of the family court system, domestic violence laws, and false rape accusations… [who are] devoted to attacking virtually all women (or, at least, Westernized ones).”

But these people need help, says Dr. Alison Marganski, a criminologist and sociologist at Le Moyne University, told Insider. Active support needs to be given before it is too late for these troubled men – as it was for Genco.

His ‘manifesto’ against women was entitled ‘Isolated’

Genco was inspired by Elliot Rodger – the misogynist killer who became the first hero of the incel movement. He killed six people and injured 14 before turning his gun on himself in a mass shooting outside a sorority house at the University of California Santa Barbara in 2014.

Before the killing, Rodger emailed a manifesto to family and close confidants, including his therapist.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, he said: “I don’t know why you girls aren’t attracted to me, but I will punish you all for it. It’s an injustice, a crime, because … I don’t know what you don’t see in me. I’m the perfect guy and yet you throw yourselves at these obnoxious men instead of me, the supreme gentleman.”

It’s clear from police reports that Genco, like Rodgers, was unhappy and lonely. His ‘manifesto’ against women was entitled “Isolated.” He described himself as “deluded and homicidal” and signed the document “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

The R/Redpill Reddit channel is an offshoot of the manosphere, described as a place to discuss “sexual strategy” for men.

Depression comes up a lot on the site, often noted as an obstacle to these men’s sexual conquest. Incel culture is haunted by insecurity and mental illness, low self-esteem, body dysmorphia, and depression.

One post lists why he can’t “get laid” because he is “really ugly.”

“Stop making pathetic little bitch excuses, and start looking for solutions,” is the reply.

Screenshot of incel forum. showing how these communities ‘deal’ with body confidence and self-image issues Reddit/Insider

Acting out using demeaning language – women are “bitches and whores”, their bodies are objects for use, their emotions and needs are manipulation tactics – pockmarked with the eruption of lethal violence by the most disturbed, incels have elicited fear and little sympathy to date.

How to tackle incel rage

But Dr. Marganski advocates a more nuanced approach. “We need some survivor-centered strategies wherein we can listen to and learn from those who have been hurt and harmed. Secondly, we need offender accountability. We need accountability for those who violate boundaries and expectations – but we also need to have hard conversations that challenge their ways of thinking and that work towards some kind of restoration.

“Being punitive in and of itself isn’t going to work. It just displaces the problem, and it does little to tackle the underlying motivation,” Dr. Marganski said.

“Restorative practices” are required, she believes.

“Rather than just prohibiting or abandoning people and kicking them out of their sites and displacing them, these sites can have individuals who are trained to be crisis intervention workers. We need to teach social media companies, or platforms that host such communities, facts about safe interventions, conflict de-escalation, crisis intervention, and more.”

To date, the opposite reaction informed the tech companies, Reddit – one of the main sites that host Incel communities – have started cracking down on their channels, and now the main channel – the restricted r/TheRedPill – has moved to tailor-made websites, free from moderation, free from reach: free from help.

The groups hold the well-documented potential to be very dangerous. It’s easy to say that this is toxic masculinity and is disgusting.

Donna Zuckerberg, the author of Not All Dead White Men that explores online misogynistic culture, told Insider she supports banning such content and creating barriers to access.

“I think it is good because it makes this content less discoverable. And I think that any attempts at moderation will fail. If you attempt to moderate them, they will find another, less moderating place to go. That less moderated place, though, might then be less popular, less discoverable.”

But Marganski says – this helps no one. It is easier, more palatable, to pretend that potentially homicidally misogynistic incel are not amongst us.