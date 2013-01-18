A New Form Of Misleading Advertising Has Cropped Up On Facebook

Following a change by Facebook that allowed advertisers to customise the headlines on their Facebook ads, a new form of misleading “Like” advertising has emerged on the platform: Companies who troll for likes using headlines that have nothing to do with the products they sell.



A source forwarded this example to us recently. It’s an ad that appears to be something to do with the “Lord of the Rings” movies, and it asks users if they like the film. But note at the bottom of the ad that the actual client is My Job Chart:

Photo: Facebook

Prior to late December 2012, advertisers had to use the name of the name of the Facebook or web page the ad was promoting.

Facebook has a policy of not allowing misleading advertising, so presumably this client risks some sort of retaliation from the social network.

We asked My Job Chart — which offers a sort of chores/to-do list app — for comment and we’ll update this post when they get back to us.

