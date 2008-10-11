MISINFORMATION ALERT: Paulson Did NOT Say He Will Take Over Morgan, Goldman This Weekend

is reporting that Hank Paulson said he will nationalize Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs by the end of the weekend, and this story is beginning to bang around the Internet. Paulson did NOT say this, at least not in the story DK is linking to:



Former Goldman Sachs CEO (and current US Treasury Secretary) Henry Paulson, said that he expects to “nationalize” Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley before the weekend is over.

Click through to the CNBC story and you’ll see that the quote is attributed to someone else:

“I don’t wish to spread alarm on the line people but the big issue confronting the market is I’m afraid the health and sustainability of Morgan Stanley

[MS 8.12

-4.33 (-34.78%)

]

and Goldman Sachs

[GS 85.72

-15.63 (-15.42%)

]

,” Hugh Hendry, Partner and CIO at Eclectica, told CNBC early Friday. “It is unimaginable that they can be allowed to go, I suspect that they will be nationalized at some point today or over the weekend,” he add.

