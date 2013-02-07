This Quarter-Sized Tracker Is The Next Big Thing In Fitness

This is the Misfit Shine Fitness Tracker from Misfit Wearables.



Why We Love It: A lot of fitness gadgets that track your progress are bulky and only come in certain wristband styles. Misfit Shine is the size of a quarter, and can be worn anywhere. The design is diamond-cut from a block of aircraft-grade aluminium, is the size of a quarter, and runs on a replaceable battery that lasts up to six months.

The Shine syncs easily with its app by placing the metal dot on your phone screen to download data in seconds. It tracks walking, jogging, running, cycling, and swimming (the Shine is waterproof), and weighs less than 10 grams.

Shine took second place in the Consumer Electronics Show’s Last Gadget Standing competition, and is shaping up to be one of the biggest new fitness devices of 2013. It can be clipped onto clothing with a clasp, on a necklace, or worn like a watch.

Where To Buy: Available on the Misfit Wearables website for shipping in spring 2013.

Cost: $99.

