Smartwatches are better when they're dumber -- this wearable shows why

Hollis Johnson

Now, all of this is assuming you're the type who wants to be more connected. You're still a slave to notifications here. I'm just guessing you're too far gone for that to matter.

With that said, the Phase's approach is clever. In the app, you can set the watch to buzz when you receive a call, text, Gmail, or message from Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Viber, WhatsApp, Skype, or Line. Misfit could stand to add more services, but it's a decent start, and texts and Gmail will cover plenty of people as is.

From there, you can apply a colour to each service you care about. When your phone gets a notification from one of those selected services, the Phase will buzz, and the notification dot at the bottom of the watch face will change to the appropriate colour. Beyond that, for texts, you can set it so the watch hands temporarily move to a certain time for specific contacts.

This is surprisingly helpful. When my phone was charging across the room, I could just look down, see that the notification dial was green with the watch hands moved to 10, and know my girlfriend had texted. If I looked down and saw that a pink dot (for Gmail), I wouldn't have bothered to get up. You can see how this'd be useful if you carry your phone in a bag or purse.

The problem, again, is that it's nigh-impossible to use in the dark. This is a fundamental flaw. Things can get pretty confusing if you start assigning each app a colour and watch hand position, too, so it's best used for only the most important services and people in your life.

And no, there isn't a display that lets you actually read the message, but it's not as if squinting to read a 1.5-inch screen or responding by talking aloud is such a wonderful experience. With this, I can see what's important, then decide if I want to respond the comfortable way on my phone or laptop.