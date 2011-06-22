The Misery Index Approaches New Highs

One chart Bernanke will surely look at before today’s rates decision is the misery index — the sum of inflation and the unemployment rate (via Prag Cap).
This index reached a 28-year high last month. For a little history, the index was created in 1976 by Jimmy Carter’s economists in an attack on Gerald Ford, but it backfired when it spiked under Carter.
