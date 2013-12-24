20 High-Paying Jobs That Make Workers Miserable

Some of the best-paid workers in the U.S. are actually quite miserable in their jobs.

While it’s true that happiness at work usually increases with salary, that trend doesn’t always hold. Lawyers, for example, make an average annual salary of $US81,000 but report job satisfaction levels equal to employees making less than half of that.

To find out which high-paying jobs make people surprisingly unhappy, we teamed up with CareerBliss, an online jobs database. CareerBliss examined more than 250 jobs and determined that, in most cases, the salary of a job can accurately predict how happy its employees will be. But several notable jobs did not fall on CareerBliss’s expected curve.

The jobs that made the list are the biggest outliers — positions that get paid a lot but have satisfaction rankings far below what’s expected. For example, people making $US90,000 to $US100,000 usually have “bliss scores,” the name for CareerBliss’s job satisfaction ranking, of 3.8 on a five-point scale, where five represents the most satisfaction. The following outlier jobs have bliss scores below what would be expected for their pay.

For each surprisingly unhappy job, CareerBliss gave us the job’s actual average salary and the “predicted” average salary — what they would expect people in the job to make, based on how happy they are. The bliss scores are created from employee reviews of eight factors: work-life balance; relationship with coworkers; work environment; job resources; compensation; growth opportunities; company culture; and daily tasks.

If you needed any more proof that money really isn’t everything, it’s in the list below.

1. Attorney

Actual average salary: $US81,000

Predicted average salary: $US35,235

Average bliss score: 3.28

2. Senior product manager

Actual average salary: $US116,000

Predicted average salary: $US74,409

Average bliss score: 3.34

3. Senior manager

Actual average salary: $US112,000

Predicted average salary: $US76,864

Average bliss score: 3.41

4. Director of IT

Actual average salary: $US102,000

Predicted average salary: $US67,413

Average bliss score: 3.53

5. Managing director

Actual average salary: $US129,000

Predicted average salary: $US94,210

Average bliss score: 4.08

6. Principal engineer

Actual average salary: $US113,000

Predicted average salary: $US80,837

Average bliss score: 3.84

7. Solutions architect

Actual average salary: $US114,000

Predicted average salary: $US82,901

Average bliss score: 3.70

8. Managing partner

Actual average salary: $US108,000

Predicted average salary: $US78,661

Average bliss score: 4.27

9. Engineering manager

Actual average salary: $US102,000

Predicted average salary: $US75,757

Average bliss score: 3.53

10. Senior project manager

Actual average salary: $US103,000

Predicted average salary: $US77,055

Average bliss score: 3.62

11. Senior programmer

Actual average salary: $US85,000

Predicted average salary: $US59,356

Average bliss score: 3.86

12. Assistant professor

Actual average salary: $US61,000

Predicted average salary: $US37,529

Average bliss score: 3.05

13. Director

Actual average salary: $US102,000

Predicted average salary: $US78,764

Average bliss score: 3.59



14. Creative director

Actual average salary: $US79,000

Predicted average salary: $US56,509

Average bliss score: 3.75

15. Senior software director

Actual average salary: $US82,000

Predicted average salary: $US59,784

Average bliss score: 3.83

16. Senior engineer

Actual average salary: $US85,000

Predicted average salary: $US63,694

Average bliss score: 3.39



17. Program manager

Actual average salary: $US93,000

Predicted average salary: $US71,349

Average bliss score: 3.52

18. Associate

Actual average salary: $US65,000

Predicted average salary: $US44,217

Average bliss score: 3.25

19. Lead developer

Actual average salary: $US79,000

Predicted average salary: $US58,563

Average bliss score: 3.73



20. Senior buyer

Actual average salary: $US62,000

Predicted average salary: $US41,166

Average bliss score: 3.04

