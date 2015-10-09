Microscope photos reveal an alien universe just beyond reach

Ralph Claus Grimm/Nikon Small World The compound eye of a honey bee covered in dandelion pollen.

The world we see every day is just one view of life on Earth.

But microscope photography — which can record details in objects that no human eye can — shows a universe of high-resolution bee stingers, tadpole brains, moth wings, and other creepy-crawly delights.

The 2015 Nikon Small World competition collects the finest microscope photos from around the world.

Nikon will release the winners on October 14. Until then, browse the finalists below.

Rove beetle head Joseph Parker/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 10x Juvenile starfish Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 10x Intake of a humped bladderwort, a freshwater carnivorous plant Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 100x Adult marine worm Nikon Small World Method: Macroscopy 30x Tentacles of a carnivorous plant Nikon Method: Image Stacking 20x Mouse neurons in culture Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 10x Torn photographic film (Fujifilm) Teresa Zgoda/Nikon Small World Method: Reflected Light 10x Numerical traces on a Blu-ray disc Nikon Small World Method: Fibre Optic Illumination 100x The radula or feeding structure of a limpet (an aquatic snail) Nikon Small World Method: Darkfield Epi. 40x Anther of a flowering Arabidopsis thaliana plant Heiti Paves/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 20x Blood vessels and neural cells in a mouse retina Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 200x Root tip of a dicot plant David Spears/Nikon Small World Method: Differential Interference Contrast 25.5x Red fossil coral slab Norm Barker/Nikon Small World Method: Reflected Light 20x Degenerating LCD screen liquid Christian Bohley Method: Polarised Light 100x Jewel beetle hairs Luca Toledano/Nikon Small World Method: Macroscopy, Image Stacking 32x Mouse bicep muscle cross-section Dr. Konstantin Bergmeister Method: Fluorescence -immunohistochemistry 20x Mouth parts of a blowfly Raymond Morrison Sloss/Nikon Small World Method: Brightfield 750x Crystallised flame retardant Yoji Tanaka/Nikon Small World Method: Polarised Light, Retardation Control 25x Living rotifer Bernd Walz/Nikon Small World Method: Darkfield 400x Antenna of a male moth Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 100x Australian grass seed Viktor Sykora/Nikon Small World Method: Darkfield 5x African clawed toad tadpole's head Helen Rankin/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 10x Vilene fabric with drops of glue Dr. Marta Guervos Method: Brightfield, Fluorescence 80x Head of a long-jawed spider Geir Drange Method: Reflected Light 10x Light emitted by a single cell over time Rebecca Saleeb, Robert Henderson & Paul Dalgarno/Nikon Small World Vascular bundles of papyrus plant Dr. David Maitland Method: Differential Interference Contrast 200x Garnet stone with magnetite inclusions Aaron Palke/Nikon Small World Method: Polarised Light 15x Moth wing scales Donald Parsons/Nikon Small World Method: Image Stacking 300x Water flea Jacek Myslowski/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence 200x Underside of a frog tadpole Katherine Pfister/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 10x Human stem cells that have morphed into neurons Ariadna Recasens/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence 20x Feeding rotifers Charles B. Krebs Method: Brightfield 100x Hairyback worm (bottom) next to algae (top right) Roland Gross Method: Differential Interference Contrast 400x Spore capsule of a moss Henri Koskinen Method: Reflected Light Crystalized acne medication Dr. John Hart Method: Polarised Light 33x Cross-section of a fossilized bone from a prehistoric horse Dr. Santiago Gomez Method: Polarised Light 100x Clam shrimp Ian Gardiner/Nikon Small World Method: Darkfield, Focus Stacking 25x Mouse colon colonised with microbes from inside a human Kristen Earle, Gabriel Billings, KC Huang & Justin Sonnenburg Method: Confocal 63x Mitochondria in a live cancer cell Dr. Reto Paul Fiolka Method: 3D Structured Illumination Microscopy 63x Cross-section of a leaf on a water lily bud Dr. David Maitland Method: Brightfield 12.5x Rat cerebellum cross-section Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 200x Vampire moth mouthparts, used to feed on fruit and mammals Dr. Matthew S. Lehnert Method: Confocal 10x Larva of a horseshoe worm Dr. Richard R. Kirby Method: Darkfield 450x Cow lung artery cell, with structural fibres (black), mitochondria (red), and DNA (blue) Dr. Talley J. Lambert Method: 3D-Structured Illumination Microscopy 60x Mouse tongue cross section Dr. Matthew Kofron & Tayaramma Thatava Method: Confocal 60x Close-up of ancient Chinese pottery Yvonne (Yi-Chieh) Lu Method: Macroscopy 4x A black witch-hazel leaf producing crystals to defend against hungry animals Dr. David Maitland Method: Differential Interference Contrast 100x A micro-engraving on a glass microscope slide created in the year 1880 Howard Lynk Method: Darkfield 100x Ostrich fern cross section Anatoly Mikhaltsov Method: Brightfield 250x Bacterial DNA and a chemical probe binding inside bacteria, just following division Dr. Robert Markus & Dr. Jafar Mahdavi Method: DNA-YOYO-1: green pixels for high res & purple for wide field; Cy5-probe: yellow pixels for high res & orange for wide field Gold and titanium electrodes covered by graphene sheet Dr. Aleksandar Matkovic Method: Brightfield 500x Foraminifera shells from the sea Caoimhghin Ó Maolagáin Method: Reflected Light 40x Cow artery cells Dr. Robert Markus Method: Structured Illumination Microscopy 1,100x Buoyancy organs of a phantom midge larva David Linstead/Nikon Small World Method: Polarised Light 125x Eye of a honey bee covered in dandelion pollen Ralph Claus Grimm/Nikon Small World Method: Reflected Light 120x Stinger of a honey bee Harry Leung/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 20x Colony of single-celled organisms Arturo Agostino/Nikon Small World Method: Differential Interference Contrast 160x Nostoc -- a blue-green algae -- showing its chlorophyll organelles (red) Kesara Anamthawat-Jonsson, Andrey N. Gagunashvili, and Ólafur S. Andrésson/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence 400x A 10.5-day-old muse embryo Maria Boulina, Akira Chiba, and Hasitha Samarajeewa/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 11x Individually coloured neurons in a live fruit fly larva /Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence, Confocal Suction cups on a diving beetle foreleg Giorgio Seano and Rakesh K. Jain/Nikon Small World Method: Image Stacking, Photo-merge 50x Skin of a sea urchin Richard Howey/Nikon Small World Method: Polarised Light 63x Pollen grains of a peace lily Marta Guervos/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 63x Human neural stem cells Cynthia Levinthal/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence 200x Fern sorus at varying stages of maturity Rogelio Moreno Gill/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence, Image Stacking 20x Mites on insect pupa Rogelio Moreno Gill/Nikon Small World Method: Darkfield, Image Stacking 20x A 3-D reconstruction of brown fat in a mouse Daniela Malide/Nikon Small World Method: Third Harmonic Generation Microscopy 40x Lab-grown bud of a human mammary gland Daniel H. Miller and Ethan S. Sokol/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 100x Shells from a deep-sea dredge in the Southwestern Pacific Ocean Robert B. Simmons/Nikon Small World Stereomicroscopy 4x Nerves and blood vessels in a mouse ear skin Tomoko Yamazaki/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 10x Cross section of fairburn agate from the Black Hills of South Dakota Douglas Moore/Nikon Small World Method: Fibre Optic Illumination 63x Plastic pieces of a drifting fishing net Robert B. Simmons/Nikon Small Wold Method: Stereomicroscopy 5x Zinc-stressed bacteria; red cells are healthy, yellow are impaired, and green are dead Robert Newby/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence 600x DNA packaged inside a cell nucleus Kirti Prakash/Nikon Small World Method: Super-Resolution Microscope Live imaging of blood vessels (red) in a mouse brain with a tumour (yellow/green) /Nikon Small World Method: Optical Frequency Domain Imaging System Young buds of a flowering plant Nathanael Prunet/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 40x A 3-day-old peanut worm larva (yellow: cilia; blue: DNA; red: serotonin in the nervous system) Michael J. Boyle/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal 40x Power button of a mobile phone collected from the ocean bottom, which includes bryozoan crust (right) and marine worm tube (left) Robert B. Simmons/Nikon Small Wold Method: Stereomicroscopy 4x Liquid crystal Giuliano Zanchetta/Nikon Small World Method: Polarised Light 20x A liverwort plant's water sacs, which are often home to tiny aquatic animals called rotifers Susan Tremblay/Nikon Small World Method: Brightfield at 100x Internal structures of a fungus mould Samantha Roberts and Amy Gladfelter/Nikon Small World Method: Fluorescence 63x Nanoparticles suspended in water between two electrodes Jie Zh Jie Zhang/Nikon Small World Method: Brightfield 40x Mouse embryo cells Tetsuaki Miyake/Nikon Small World Method: Confocal Live-Cell Imaging 100x The mouth of a stentor, a filter-feeding microbial animal Rogelio Moreno Gill/Nikon Small World Method: Brightfield 40x

