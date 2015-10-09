Microscope photos reveal an alien universe just beyond reach

Ralph Claus Grimm/Nikon Small WorldThe compound eye of a honey bee covered in dandelion pollen.
The world we see every day is just one view of life on Earth.
But microscope photography — which can record details in objects that no human eye can — shows a universe of high-resolution bee stingers, tadpole brains, moth wings, and other creepy-crawly delights.
The 2015 Nikon Small World competition collects the finest microscope photos from around the world.
Nikon will release the winners on October 14. Until then, browse the finalists below.
Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Confocal 100x
Nikon Small WorldMethod: Darkfield Epi. 40x
David Spears/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Differential Interference Contrast 25.5x
Dr. Konstantin BergmeisterMethod: Fluorescence -immunohistochemistry 20x
Yoji Tanaka/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Polarised Light, Retardation Control 25x
Rebecca Saleeb, Robert Henderson & Paul Dalgarno/Nikon Small World
Dr. David MaitlandMethod: Differential Interference Contrast 200x
Ariadna Recasens/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fluorescence 20x
Roland GrossMethod: Differential Interference Contrast 400x
Dr. Santiago GomezMethod: Polarised Light 100x
Kristen Earle, Gabriel Billings, KC Huang & Justin SonnenburgMethod: Confocal 63x
Dr. Reto Paul FiolkaMethod: 3D Structured Illumination Microscopy 63x
Dr. Matthew S. LehnertMethod: Confocal 10x
Dr. Talley J. LambertMethod: 3D-Structured Illumination Microscopy 60x
Dr. David MaitlandMethod: Differential Interference Contrast 100x
Howard LynkMethod: Darkfield 100x
Dr. Robert Markus & Dr. Jafar MahdaviMethod: DNA-YOYO-1: green pixels for high res & purple for wide field; Cy5-probe: yellow pixels for high res & orange for wide field
Dr. Aleksandar MatkovicMethod: Brightfield 500x
David Linstead/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Polarised Light 125x
Ralph Claus Grimm/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Reflected Light 120x
Arturo Agostino/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Differential Interference Contrast 160x
Kesara Anamthawat-Jonsson, Andrey N. Gagunashvili, and Ólafur S. Andrésson/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fluorescence 400x
Maria Boulina, Akira Chiba, and Hasitha Samarajeewa/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Confocal 11x
/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fluorescence, Confocal
Giorgio Seano and Rakesh K. Jain/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Image Stacking, Photo-merge 50x
Rogelio Moreno Gill/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fluorescence, Image Stacking 20x
Daniela Malide/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Third Harmonic Generation Microscopy 40x
Daniel H. Miller and Ethan S. Sokol/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Confocal 100x
Robert B. Simmons/Nikon Small WorldStereomicroscopy 4x
Douglas Moore/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fibre Optic Illumination 63x
Robert B. Simmons/Nikon Small WoldMethod: Stereomicroscopy 5x
Robert Newby/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fluorescence 600x
Kirti Prakash/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Super-Resolution Microscope
/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Optical Frequency Domain Imaging System
Michael J. Boyle/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Confocal 40x
Power button of a mobile phone collected from the ocean bottom, which includes bryozoan crust (right) and marine worm tube (left)
Robert B. Simmons/Nikon Small WoldMethod: Stereomicroscopy 4x
Susan Tremblay/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Brightfield at 100x
Samantha Roberts and Amy Gladfelter/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Fluorescence 63x
Jie Zh Jie Zhang/Nikon Small WorldMethod: Brightfield 40x
