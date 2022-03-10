I’m a Scot who has lived in the US. Here are 5 misconceptions my American friends had about Scotland before they met me.

- I was born and raised in Scotland, a small country in the UK.
- In 2016, I spent four months on an exchange semester at a university in Pennsylvania, US.
- The people I met there had some misconceptions about Scottish culture.
Back in 2016, I spent an exchange semester at Millersville University of Pennsylvania. I spent four months living on the university campus, where I made friends with my neighbors, classmates, and fellow international students.
The Americans I met were eager to learn about Scotland and had many questions for me. However, some people had misconceptions about my home country. Here are some of the most common ones I heard.
Today, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland consists of four countries: Scotland, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
While Scotland is ruled by the UK Government, we also have our own devolved Scottish Parliament that has certain independent powers.
Some people I spoke with assumed that Scotland was a part of England and that it wasn’t its own country. Others didn’t realize it was part of the UK. Considering Scotland’s long and complex history, I can understand the confusion.
It set the tone for the rest of the semester. Many of my classmates only knew Scotland for its stereotypes, which I was happy to disprove.
For example, I have only tried whisky once in my life and wasn’t a fan, I have never worn a kilt, and “Braveheart” isn’t my favorite film of all time.
I never felt the need to use the guidebook. Like most people in the UK, I had watched a fair amount of American television before coming to the US, so I was pretty well versed already.
In Scotland, we keep up to date with American pop culture, including movies, music, television, as well as current affairs.
One person, who was responsible for giving the international students a tour of campus, complimented me on my good English-speaking skills. At first, I felt insulted, but then I realized she likely didn’t realize that I was from the UK.
Many Americans couldn’t place where in Europe I was from just based on my accent alone. When I asked people to guess, the most common answers were Sweden, Germany, and Ireland. Almost nobody said Scotland on the first try.
