Mischa Barton apologizes for her controversial reaction to police shootings

John Lynch
Mischa barton photoAlexander Koener/GettyActress Mischa Barton.

Actress Mischa Barton has apologised for her controversial Instagram post following the police shooting of Alton Sterling on Tuesday. 

In the post, which Barton has since deleted, the actress is pictured standing on a boat in the ocean, holding a wine glass and wearing a bikini. Though the post’s caption featured a heartfelt message about the shooting, many found the contrast between Barton’s picture and caption to be ill-advised and in bad taste.

Mischa bartonInstagramBarton’s since-deleted Instagram post.

On Friday, after deleting the post, Barton apologised on Twitter, saying she “didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

Soon after, Barton commented on Thursday night’s tragedy in Dallas, where five police officers were killed by snipers at a police brutality protest. 

 

NOW WATCH: Here’s how the Brexit could impact ‘Game of Thrones’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.