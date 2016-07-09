Mischa Barton apologizes for her controversial reaction to police shootings

Actress Mischa Barton has apologised for her controversial Instagram post following the police shooting of Alton Sterling on Tuesday.

In the post, which Barton has since deleted, the actress is pictured standing on a boat in the ocean, holding a wine glass and wearing a bikini. Though the post’s caption featured a heartfelt message about the shooting, many found the contrast between Barton’s picture and caption to be ill-advised and in bad taste.

On Friday, after deleting the post, Barton apologised on Twitter, saying she “didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

I’m human I’m not perfect and I’m sorry if my Instagram post went out of context I didn’t mean to offend anyone

— Mischa Barton (@MischaBarton) July 8, 2016

Soon after, Barton commented on Thursday night’s tragedy in Dallas, where five police officers were killed by snipers at a police brutality protest.

My heart goes out to the families of the innocent police officers who were shot in the line of duty. ???? #PrayForDallas

— Mischa Barton (@MischaBarton) July 8, 2016

Humanity is slipping through our fingers. Pray for the victims. Pray for our country. Pray for the world. #PrayForDallas

— Mischa Barton (@MischaBarton) July 8, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.