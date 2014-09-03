An Internal Investigation At Credit Suisse Has Raised Allegations That Traders Were Watching Porn At Work

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson These traders are not watching porn. They’re working.

An internal investigation at Credit Suisse into trader misconduct has unearthed allegations of traders watching porn in the office, the Wall Street Journal reports.

From the WSJ [via Dealbreaker]:

Credit Suisse has accused the trader, Zoe Henderson, of improperly sharing client communications with her husband, a London-based trader at a rival bank, via electronic chat rooms, the people said. Credit Suisse’s months-long review of chat transcripts and interviews with employees also have turned up allegations of traders on the same London desk using profane, sexist and racist language and watching sex videos on the trading floor, the people said.

The alleged misconduct by traders was discovered by Credit Suisse in electronic communications from Henderson where she complained to her husband about the behaviour, the report said.

Henderson’s husband, Toby Henderson, works at RBC in London. He hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing and remains with his firm, the report said.

Meanwhile, Henderson and her desk’s managing director, Andrew Davis, are on leave.

The investigation is still ongoing.

