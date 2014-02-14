Huge Piece Of Glass Fell Just Feet From Players During NBA Game

A large chunk of a disco mirrorball fell to the court while the Miami Heat were playing the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Luckily, nobody was injured even though the chunk of mirror shattered near the basket support, just feet from the players. The piece appeared to be bigger than a person’s hand and play was stopped for several minutes.

