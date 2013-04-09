You Would Never See A US Publication Cover The Death Of A President Like This

The death of former Margaret Thatcher has seen an outpouring of grief from some corners.



However, others have taken the opportunity to heap scorn on the former U.K. Prime Minister.

Take a look at the home page of the major left wing tabloid The Mirror right now. The entire top half of the website is covered with stories about Thatcher.

The top story features a huge image of Thatcher, with the headline “Margaret Thatcher Is Dead – Now The Inquest Must Begin On Her Life And Influence”.

The montage image includes graffiti saying “Thatcher Is A Liar. Thatcher Is A Traitor” and the opening of the article is pretty remarkable:

She changed everything, and for millions it was change for the worse. There was nothing like her before, and there has been nothing like her since. Thank God.

The other stories are no kinder, pointing out that she died at the Ritz Hotel, could get a “Princess Diana”-style funeral, and was the U.K.’s most “divisive” Prime Minister.

Can you imagine a mainstream U.S. publication ever covering the death of a president like this?

(H/T @HuffPostMeda)

