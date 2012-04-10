The Single Mother Of 7 Who Works At McDonald's Was Lying About Winning The Mega Millions Jackpot

Photo: Google maps

Mirlande Wilson was famous for one week as the only person claiming Maryland’s winning ticket in the record Mega Millions jackpot.This single mother of seven was the envy of her colleagues at a Baltimore County McDonald’s, who sued Wilson claiming that her ticket had been part of a pool.



Wilson was famous even though she refused to show her winning ticket.

Unfortunately, it turns out she was lying.

Three other people came forward today to claim the $105 million prize, which they bought together. Although the winners remained anonymous, it was announced that they were two public school teachers and a school administrator, according to WBAL.

Now check out definitive proof that the lottery is preying on America’s poor >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.