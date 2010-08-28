Hedge Fund Manager Gets British Airways To Change Weird Rules About Sitting Next To Children

Mirko Fisher, the hedge fund manager who British Airways “humiliated” by asking him to switch seats and not sit next to a young boy, just got the airline to change their rules regarding nonsense “pedophile threats.”



According to old rules, men were not allowed to sit next to unaccompanied minors, because they might be a threat to the child.

The “sexist” rule is now changed, says the Economist. Fisher won his lawsuit against the airline last month and was awarded £750 in damages.

(Via the Economist)

