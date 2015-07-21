Country's top couple Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton reportedly divorcing

Country’s top couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are getting divorced.

“The couple filed divorce docs a while ago, and a judge is expected to officially end their 4-year marriage today. We’re told Blake is the one who filed,” reports TMZ. “We’re also told all the financial arrangements have been worked out … made easy by the fact that they have a prenup.”

According to TMZ sources, “he will get the ranch in Oklahoma and she’ll get the family home in Nashville.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2006, got married in 2011 in Texas. Together, they’re worth a reported $US90 million.

