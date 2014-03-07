Miranda Kerr Scored A New Lingerie Campaign

Miranda Kerr turned in her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings last year.
Now, the model has signed a contract to be the new face of Wonderbra.
The spring advertisements are much tamer than a Victoria’s Secret catalogue, notes Alyssa Vingan at Fashionista.
While Victoria’s Secret plays to a younger demographic, Wonderbra stereotypically caters to an older customer.
Despite her split from Victoria’s Secret, this year has been great for Kerr’s career.
She also scored a big contract with H&M.
Here are photos from the campaign.
