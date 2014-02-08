How Miranda Kerr Went From Teen Model To The Face Of H&M

Miranda Kerr just replaced Gisele Bündchen as the face of H&M.
The huge contract comes after a year full of controversy for Kerr, who departed after rumours she was difficult to work with.
It’s possible that Kerr, 30, simply became too hot for Victoria’s Secret. The brand goes out of its way to hire models whom its customers can relate to, and the stunning Kerr might not have fit the bill.
In short, Kerr wass so hot that female customers are threatened by her.
H&M is obviously happy to work with Kerr, who was the highest-paid model behind Bündchen last year, according to Forbes.
Miranda Kerr has been modelling since she was 13, appearing in television advertisements. Her most prolific campaign before Victoria's Secret was for Maybelline Cosmetics.
She also began dating her first husband, actor Orlando Bloom. The two, who are now going through a divorce, have a child, Flynn, together.
She became the ambassador for Mango, replacing Kate Moss, and Kora Organics skincare. She also signed contracts with Clinique and Reebok and started walking in Fashion Week runway shows.
Her advertisements were everywhere, and she became arguably the most famous Victoria's Secret Angel. She was even tapped to wear the $US2.5 million fantasy bra in the 2011 fashion show.
Victoria's Secret hires models that 'appeal to other women,' a casting director told Women's Wear Daily. 'They're special because they never appear in men's magazines. Once you start to do that, they become threatening to potential female customers.'
Meanwhile, Kerr featured on Sexiest Woman Alive lists for FHM and Esquire UK, even appearing topless on the latter's cover.
The Victoria's Secret commitment to hiring relatable women is why the company said it would never hire bombshell Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton. Like Upton, Kerr had become too sexy for her own good.
Kerr was even rumoured to be divorcing Orlando Bloom because her modelling career made her way more successful than him.
Between her marriage woes in the tabloids, and her ubiquity in advertisements, Kerr was becoming a threat to Victoria's Secret's female customers.
All of her commitments with other brands would also make it difficult to devote adequate time to her Angel duties.
Since Kerr's departure, it's been clear that the brand was working to promote other models, like South African beauty Candice Swanepoel. The brand put Swanepoel on the cover of its swimsuit catalogue and featured her prominently in the televised fashion show.
Kerr has thrived since the departure. She has lucrative contracts with Qantas Airlines, Swarovski, ShopStyle, and more.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.