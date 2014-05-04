Miranda Kerr Says She 'Feels Sorry For Her Family' After Their ABC Interview

In an episode of the ABC1′s docudrama series Family Confidential, aired in February, the Kerr family made a public plea for their daughter to come home, concerned and sadness that they had not seen her in over a year.

However today Sunday Style magazine has published an interview Miranda, in which she says she “feels sorry for her family.”

“They got sucked into a situation and things get edited.

“They weren’t really trying to do anything, they’re just a little naive, unfortunately,” she said.

Kerr said she warned her family about taking the interview but understands they miss her.

“I was like, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it!’ And of course they love and miss their daughter and sister, just like I love and miss them. I’ll be seeing them soon, which will be really good.”

The past year has been fairly tumultuous for the Australian supermodel who split her husband of three years Orlando Bloom and then was rumoured to be dating James Packer, signed as the face of H&M and was released from her contract with David Jones.

