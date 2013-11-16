Miranda Kerr Is Caught Photoshopping A Picture Of Herself To Look Skinnier

After last year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show, model Miranda Kerr posted this photo — standing between Doutzen Kroes and Alessandra Ambrosio — just a year after giving birth to her son.

The photo, captioned “Good times #vsfashionshow” received a hefty 61.3k likes.

But followers noticed something was off when Kerr posted the exact same image three days ago, a year after it was first taken — except this time with a notably slimmer waist.

Kerr, who was reportedly asked to walk in this year’s show but decided to focus on business in Japan instead, posted the below: “Sending love and best wishes to the #vsangels from Japan xxx ❤”

Notice the difference in her already slim waist?

Commenters are having a field day with the before and after photos, alleging the 30-year-old model photoshopped the image herself.

Designer Ange Langton shared her view of the image directly on Kerr’s Instgram: “@mirandakerr maybe address this image? It’s been photoshopped very obviously and it might be a good idea to communicate to your fans why it has happened.”

The Fashion Spot commenter Greenlandgem even claims that Kerr has done it before: “I can’t believe no one else has commented on this yet! I noticed starting a while ago that her Instagram photos have been Photoshopped to narrow her waist — as if she needed it anyway. It’s bizarre and totally unnecessary. So disappointing!”

Here’s what some others had to say:

Few others came to the model’s defence:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.