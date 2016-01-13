Miranda Kerr's bizarre morning routine involves gargling coconut oil

Miranda Kerr is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and top model.

With her hectic travelling schedule, Kerr is willing to try anything to stay healthy.

In addition to exercise and a strict diet, she begins every day with oil-pulling, an ancient Ayurvedic dental technique.

“I do oil-pulling with coconut oil,” Kerr told Refinery 29, outlining her morning routine. “I put a tablespoon of coconut oil in my mouth. I swish it around for a good 20 minutes — you’re not allowed to swallow.”

This action supposedly draws out toxins in your body to improve oral health, and is said to help fight gingivitis, plaque, and bad breath. It’s also thought to boost overall wellness.

“I do coconut oil, cold shower, rub coconut oil on my body, get out and rinse my mouth, and that just wakes me up,” Kerr added to Refinery 29.

The 32-year-old model may be onto something, as she studied nutrition and health psychology, and is a certified health practitioner.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Ben Nigh

