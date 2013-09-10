Miranda Kerr Is Noticeably Absent From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Line-Up

Today, Victoria’s Secret announced the line-up for its famous annual fashion show.

Familiar faces like Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, and Alessandra Ambrosio will appear on the runway at this year’s show, which will air December 10 on CBS.

Noticeably absent was longtime Angel Miranda Kerr, Vogue reports.

In April, Kerr announced she was leaving the brand after six years as an Angel.

Kerr said she was focusing on being a mother to her young son, and on other contracts with brands ranging from Kora Organics skincare to Reebok.

But reports claimed that Victoria’s Secret dropped Kerr because of her “difficult” reputation and because she wasn’t selling as much lingerie as other models.

Victoria’s Secret later put up a united front with Kerr, saying that she would be walking in the brand’s annual Fashion Show.

Her absence from the line-up, which an astonishing 9.3 million people watched last year, suggests that her split with the brand was less than amicable.

