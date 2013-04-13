Miranda Kerr Not 'Difficult' Just Too Busy To Be An Angel: Report

Photo:

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr didn’t miss out on a new Victoria’s Secret Angel contract for being difficult, she is just too busy to devote three full months per year to the brand, reports The New York Post.

Reports have suggested that Kerr was not offered a new contract after the brand decided she was “difficult.”

“The problem was the time commitment. Victoria’s Secret usually asks the girls who are Angels to commit three months in a particular year to the brand,” a source told The New York Post.

“But Miranda has become a big star — she recently signed a deal with airline Qantas and has just replaced Kate Moss as the face of Spanish fashion line Mango,” the paper’s source continued.

“While she loves Victoria’s Secret, the time commitment they needed from her as an Angel became too much for her to fulfill. Exactly the same thing happened with Gisele Bundchen and Heidi Klum — their careers became huge, and there were other opportunities which made being an Angel full-time impossible.

“Anyone who says otherwise about Miranda, it’s just sour grapes. She is still going to walk in the show this year, and is still committed to the brand, but their relationship is evolving.”

