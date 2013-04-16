MIRANDA KERR: Here's The Real Reason I'm Not A Victoria's Secret Angel Anymore

Miranda Kerr denies that Victoria’s Secret failed to renew her Angel contract because she had a “difficult reputation.”



”I’m sure anyone that has worked with me would agree that it’s not true,” the Australian supermodel told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Kerr, who is also married to actor Orlando Bloom, was rumoured to be out at Victoria’s Secret because she was difficult to work with.

Kerr did confirm reports that she was too busy to be a full-time Angel.

“I’m just not in a position to commit to a full contract at this time,” Kerr said. “It’s three months at a bare minimum.”

Kerr will release her second book this year. She also acts as a spokesperson for Mango, KORA Organics, Qantas, Clear Hair & Scalp Therapy, Samantha Thavasa, and Reebok.

The model does plan to walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

