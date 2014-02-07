Miranda Kerr Just Secured Her Status As The Next Gisele Bündchen

Miranda Kerr has replaced Gisele Bündchen as the face of H&M.

The brand announced the new partnership on Facebook, along with a stunning shot of Kerr.

The prominent gig illustrates that Kerr’s career is thriving almost a year after her public split with Victoria’s Secret.

At the time, Kerr was rumoured to have a “difficult” reputation that turned off the brand that contributed to the end of her Angel contract.

She was also noticeably absent from this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kerr currently has a contract with Qantas Airlines and recently represented Austrian crystal house Swarovski.

With earnings of $US7.2 million, she was the second highest-paid model last year, coming only behind Bündchen, according to Forbes.

