Too Hot For Victoria's Secret: The Miranda Kerr Story

Miranda Kerr’s 3-year, $1M Angel contract with Victoria’s Secret won’t be renewed, according to a report by Us Weekly.
It’s possible that Kerr, 30, simply became too hot for Victoria’s Secret. The brand goes out of its way to hire models whom its customers can relate to, and the stunning wife of actor Orlando Bloom might not fit the bill.
In short, Kerr is so hot that female customers are threatened by her.
Kerr’s “difficult reputation” made the brand hesitant to keep her on board as one of its 10 Angels, according to the report. It’s also rumoured that she didn’t sell as much lingerie as other big names at the company.
Miranda Kerr has been modelling since she was 13, appearing in television advertisements. Her most prolific campaign before Victoria's Secret was for Maybelline Cosmetics.
She became the ambassador for Mango, replacing Kate Moss, and Kora Organics skincare. She also signed contracts with Clinique and Reebok and started walking in Fashion Week runway shows.
Her advertisements were everywhere, and she became arguably the most famous Victoria's Secret Angel. She was even tapped to wear the $2.5 million fantasy bra in the 2011 fashion show.
Meanwhile, Kerr featured on Sexiest Woman Alive lists for FHM and Esquire UK, even appearing topless on the latter's cover.
The Victoria's Secret commitment to hiring relatable women is why the company said it would never hire bombshell Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton. Like Upton, Kerr has become too sexy for her own good.
Kerr was even rumoured to be divorcing Orlando Bloom because her modelling career made her way more successful than him (the couple denies the claims and is still together.)
Between her marriage woes in the tabloids, and her ubiquity in advertisements, Kerr was becoming a threat to Victoria's Secret's female customers.
All of her commitments with other brands would also make it difficult to devote adequate time to her Angel duties.
In recent months, it's been clear that the brand was working to promote other models, like South African beauty Candice Swanepoel. The brand put Swanepoel on the cover of its swimsuit catalogue and featured her prominently in the televised fashion show.
But even if her contract is over, Kerr will be fine. She has other contracts and is still expected to walk the Victoria's Secret runway, even if she's not an official Angel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.