How Miranda Kerr Spun Getting Ousted From Victoria's Secret In Her favour

Miranda Kerr managed to come out on top after losing her post as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.



Kerr was hit with a wave of negative publicity last week after reports emerged that she had lost her coveted Victoria’s Secret Angel contract because of her “difficult” reputation.

It was also reported that Kerr was “not a big seller” for Victoria’s Secret compared with other Angels like Alessandra Ambrosio and Candace Swanepoel.

But Kerr managed to spin the situation completely in her favour.

Initial headlines about the story referred to the reports of Kerr’s “difficult” reputation and supposed inability to sell underwear.

Then, Kerr spoke out on the situation in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

She emphasised that she didn’t get dumped by Victoria’s Secret: she actually left in order to make time for her family and other gigs.

“The thing is, I’ve been modelling since I was 13,” Kerr told the paper. ”I’m now entering a new phase in my life. I have felt this coming since my son was born and, after I became a mother, I realised I needed to prioritise my time.”

Kerr also said that she was taking time to develop “opportunities that are really reflective of my passions.”

By making the departure seem like her decision, Kerr quickly regained the approval of the fashion community.

Soon, the tone of headlines shifted to “Miranda Kerr: ‘Victoria’s Secret didn’t fire me – I quit‘” and “Miranda Kerr sets the record straight on Victoria’s Secret Exit.”

It’s hard to believe that anyone would voluntarily give up one of the best gigs in fashion. Even Heidi Klum, one of the most successful models of all time, stayed on until she was 37.

It’s also likely that Victoria’s Secret, which prefers its Angels to have very few other obligations, found Kerr’s recent ad, tabloid, and sponsorship blitz disconcerting.

Either way, Kerr simply became too hot for Victoria’s Secret.

And with contracts at Reebok, Mango, and KORA Organics, it looks like she’ll stay that way.

