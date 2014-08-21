Miranda Kerr Is Ranked As The Third Highest Paid Model In The World, On $7 Million A Year

Miranda Kerr. Photo: Getty / File

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been ranked as third highest paid model in the world, earning $7 million a year.

Kerr has tied for third spot with Kate Moss, Kate Upton and Liu Wen.

Gisele Bundchen topped the Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Models 2014 list with a $47 million salary, followed by Doutzen Kroes and Adriana Lima who came in second on $8 million.

According to Forbes, the top 10 women on list made a combined $105 million between June 2013 and June 2014. Kerr was the only Aussie represent on the list.

Kerr’s wealth is attributed to her contracts with Wonderbra, H&M, Swarovski, Reebok, Mango and Shopstyle US.

The product of a Dolly model search in 1997, Kerr rose to fame when she became the first Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007. In addition to her modelling career, Kerr was the face of David Jones department stores from 2008 to 2013, has developed her own range of skin care, KORA Organics, and has released a self-help book, Treasure Yourself.

Her public life came under scrutiny last year when she announced she was splitting with her husband Orlando Bloom, the father of her three-year-old son Flynn. It has been rumoured that the model is now seeing casino mogul James Packer.

Justin Bieber has even been involved in Kerr’s life. Last month Bloom tried to punch Beiber over a slur he made about Kerr while at a club in Ibiza, Spain.

Read Forbes’ full list here.

