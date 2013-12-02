Miranda Kerr And James Packer Are Reportedly In A Relationship

Billionaire James Packer and former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr are in a relationship, according to multiple reports.

Magazine Women’s Day published the claims which have also been reported on News Corp Australia and Fairfax websites.

Packer recently divorced his ex-wife Erica, who he has three children with. Kerr recently separated from her movie star husband Orlando Bloom.

All reports, which cited unnamed sources, say the relationship is in its early stages, and begun after a friendship.

